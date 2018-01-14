 Nigeria Premier League Match Results For Today 14th January 2018 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria Premier League Match Results For Today 14th January 2018

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Today’s Nigeria Premier League Match Results Between Wikki Tourist And Go Round Match Time: 4:0pm Match Results: 1-0 Stadium: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium Nasarawa United Vs Plateau Utd Match Time: 4:0pm Match Results: 0-1 Stadium: Lafia Township Stadium Kwara Utd Vs Niger Tornadoes Match Time: 4:0pm Match Results: 0-2 Stadium: Ilorin Township Stadium   Ifeanyi […]

The post Nigeria Premier League Match Results For Today 14th January 2018 appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.