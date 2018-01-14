Nigeria Professional Football league Game week 1 results

Here is the full results of Nigeria Professional Football league, Game Week one played on Saturday 13/1/2018 and Sunday 14/1/2018

Plateau united begins their defense of the title with an away win at Nasarawa United. The game between Katsina United and Kano pillars which was played on Saturday, ended in a 2-2 draw. Niger Tornadoes won 2 – 0 away at Kwara United. Akwa United, FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Rivers United and Abia Warriors enjoyed a comfortable home win over Rangers International, Yobe Stars, El-Kanemi Warriors and MFM FC accordingly while Lobi Stars played 1-1 with Enyimba International and Heartland FC played a goalless draw with Sunshine Stars.

Katsina United 2- 2 Kano Pillars

Kwara United 0-2 Niger Tornadoes

FC Ifeanyi Ubah 2-1 Yobe Stars

Wikki Tourists 1-0 Go Round FC

Akwa United 2-0 Rangers International

Lobi Stars 1-1 Enyimba International

Heartland FC 0-0 Sunshine Stars

Nasarawa United 0-1 Plateau United

Rivers United 1-0 El-Kanemi Warriors

Abia Warriors 2-0 MFM FC

