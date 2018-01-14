Nigeria Professional Football league Game week 1 results
Here is the full results of Nigeria Professional Football league, Game Week one played on Saturday 13/1/2018 and Sunday 14/1/2018
Plateau united begins their defense of the title with an away win at Nasarawa United. The game between Katsina United and Kano pillars which was played on Saturday, ended in a 2-2 draw. Niger Tornadoes won 2 – 0 away at Kwara United. Akwa United, FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Rivers United and Abia Warriors enjoyed a comfortable home win over Rangers International, Yobe Stars, El-Kanemi Warriors and MFM FC accordingly while Lobi Stars played 1-1 with Enyimba International and Heartland FC played a goalless draw with Sunshine Stars.
Katsina United 2- 2 Kano Pillars
Kwara United 0-2 Niger Tornadoes
FC Ifeanyi Ubah 2-1 Yobe Stars
Wikki Tourists 1-0 Go Round FC
Akwa United 2-0 Rangers International
Lobi Stars 1-1 Enyimba International
Heartland FC 0-0 Sunshine Stars
Nasarawa United 0-1 Plateau United
Rivers United 1-0 El-Kanemi Warriors
Abia Warriors 2-0 MFM FC
