 Nigeria Ranked 2nd In World’s Poorest Electricity Supply | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria Ranked 2nd In World’s Poorest Electricity Supply

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria has been ranked in the second worst position for electricity supply in the world. The only country above Nigeria in the Spectator Index of the world’s worst electricity is Yemen, while Haiti is the third worst. The Spectator indexed 137 countries, and released a short report via its Twitter handle on Monday. On January […]

The post Nigeria Ranked 2nd In World’s Poorest Electricity Supply appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.