 Nigeria ready to be Africa manufacturing hub, says Onu | Nigeria Today
Nigeria ready to be Africa manufacturing hub, says Onu

Posted on Jan 19, 2018

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, says Nigeria is ready to become the manufacturing hub for Africa. Onu said this when he received Dr Valeril Aleksandruk, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Nigeria, on Friday in Abuja. According to him, the nation will achieve the feat as it uses technology and innovation to harness its natural and human resources.

