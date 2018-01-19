Nigeria ready to be Africa manufacturing hub, says Onu

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, says Nigeria is ready to become the manufacturing hub for Africa. Onu said this when he received Dr Valeril Aleksandruk, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Nigeria, on Friday in Abuja. According to him, the nation will achieve the feat as it uses technology and innovation to harness its natural and human resources.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

