Nigeria recording remarkable progress in agriculture, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the agricultural sector has witnessed steady and remarkable progress in the last two years, significantly reducing the food import bill of the country. The president said this at a ceremony to receive Letters of Credence from the Ambassadors of Democratic Republic of Greece, People’s Republic of Bangladesh and Republic of Portugal, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday. He noted that the commendable performance in the agriculture sector had further fueled the government’s effort at re-positioning the economy, with more focus on export of commodities.

