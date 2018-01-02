Nigeria records 20,210 births on January 1st

UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reports that approximately 20,210 babies were born in Nigerian on the New Year’s Day. The births, represented third largest population of newborns in the world on Jan. 1, 2018. UNICEF also said nearly 386,000 babies would be born worldwide on New Year’s Day, representing some 90 per cent in less developed […]

