 Nigeria, Saudi record biggest increase in oil output – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria, Saudi record biggest increase in oil output – The Punch

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Nigeria, Saudi record biggest increase in oil output
The Punch
Crude oil production in Nigeria rose by 88,700 barrels per day last month, the second biggest increase among its peers in the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries. But the fresh threat by Niger Delta militants to attack some oil and gas
Global oil rally and Nigeria's price modulationVanguard
Occasion prefer it's 2014: Russian oil drillers reap earnings not seen since days of $100 crudeKaplan Herald
Crude oil price outlook for 2018Finance Appraise (press release) (blog)
Indiainfoline –Trend News Agency –MENAFN.COM –Macau Business
all 16 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.