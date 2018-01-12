Nigeria Singer, Runtown’s "Mad Over You" Hits 60 Million Views On Youtube

Wooow, what a milestone he has reached and still counting. Nigeria singer, Runtown’s 2017 hit song ‘Mad Over You’ recently hit 60,000,000 views on YouTube and it’s really worth celebrating.

He shared a photo on Instagram, thanking his producer, Del B for the life changing beat he produced for him.

In his words;

Congrats #TeamSoundgod MAD OVER YOU 60 million views ��. Shoutout my brother @iamdelb for that life changing beat ��