Nigeria: Six Artists for Arthouse’s At Work 2018 Exhibition – AllAfrica.com
|
Nigeria: Six Artists for Arthouse's At Work 2018 Exhibition
AllAfrica.com
Francois Beaurain, Nengi Omuku, Thierry Oussou, Jimmy Nwanne, Gloria Oyarzabal Lodge and Christian Newby are the latest artists in the residency art exhibition titled At Work. It holds from January 27 through February 10, 2018 at. Kia Showroom …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!