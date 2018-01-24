 Nigeria: Six Artists for Arthouse’s At Work 2018 Exhibition – AllAfrica.com | Nigeria Today
Nigeria: Six Artists for Arthouse’s At Work 2018 Exhibition – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigeria: Six Artists for Arthouse's At Work 2018 Exhibition
AllAfrica.com
Francois Beaurain, Nengi Omuku, Thierry Oussou, Jimmy Nwanne, Gloria Oyarzabal Lodge and Christian Newby are the latest artists in the residency art exhibition titled At Work. It holds from January 27 through February 10, 2018 at. Kia Showroom

