Nigeria Stock Market Records Feat, Index Crosses 44,000 Mark
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded a feat on Tuesday, with the All-Share Index crossing over 44,000 mark for the first time. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the index rose to 44,054.72 from 43,119.00 achieved on Monday, representing an increase of 935.72 points or 2.17 per cent. Similarly, the market capitalisation increased […]
The post Nigeria Stock Market Records Feat, Index Crosses 44,000 Mark appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
