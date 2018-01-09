 Nigeria to defend title in Togo – Guardian (blog) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria to defend title in Togo – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

Nigeria to defend title in Togo
Guardian (blog)
Oyinlomo Quadri and Marylove Edwards are expected to spearhead Nigeria's title defense at the 2018 ITF/CAT West and Central Africa Junior Championship Qualifiers, which serves off today in Lome, Togo. The team left Lagos yesterday, as Team Nigeria aims
Quadri, Marylove Lead Team Nigeria Title Defence in TogoSportlineng (press release) (blog)

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.