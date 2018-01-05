Nigeria’ll be prosperous again, says Osun lawmaker

A member of the Osun State House of Assembly, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has called on Nigerians to renew their hope and trust in the imperative of a prosperous nation.

Oyintiloye (APC-Obokun) told reporters on Wednesday, in Osogbo, that there was the need to reawaken the consciousness of nation-building and self-esteem among Nigerians.

The lawmaker, who spoke against the backdrops of gross abuse and maltreatment of Nigerians in Libya, said the creation of a conducive environment, transparency and good governance would fast-track restoration of hope and inspire a sense of nationhood in the country.

He stated that although migration is a global phenomenon including economic migration but a situation when citizens of a country become desperate with little or no respect for their lives is not only disturbing but worrisome.

Oyintiloye, who noted that the dehumanisation of Nigerians outside the country was unfortunate, said lack of trust and faith in the system had led to forced immigration.

The lawmaker, who is the House Committee Chairman on Information and Strategy, urged Nigerians, especially the youths, to “ resist the temptation of squandering their future for a morsel of bread.”

