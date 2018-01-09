Nigerian Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Insurgency Operation

During a counter-insurgency operation, an Mi-17 attack helicopter of the Nigerian Air Force crashed in the northeast authorities of the Nigerian Airforce on Monday disclosed Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, who verified the report of the crash stated the reason for the crash was that the helicopter […]

The post Nigerian Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Insurgency Operation appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

