 Nigerian Air Force Killed Dozens in Attacks on Villages: Amnesty – U.S. News & World Report | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Air Force Killed Dozens in Attacks on Villages: Amnesty – U.S. News & World Report

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Nigerian Air Force Killed Dozens in Attacks on Villages: Amnesty
U.S. News & World Report
ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria's air force killed at least 35 people in attacks on villages in the northeastern state of Adamawa in December, Amnesty International said in a report on Tuesday. Residents of the villages described being fired upon by a
Averting herdsmen/farmers' clashesThe Punch
Dozens of villagers died in Nigerian air force raids, says AmnestyThe Guardian
Amnesty: Herdsmen getting away with murder… they've killed 168 people this year aloneTheCable

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.