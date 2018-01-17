 Nigerian Airforce Drone Destroys Boko Haram Facility | Nigeria Today
Nigerian Airforce Drone Destroys Boko Haram Facility

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) in Abuja has successfully destroyed one Boko Haram vehicle workshop in Sambisa, on Monday, killing many insurgents in the process. In a statement by Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya on the 16th of January he states that Nigerian Airforce (NAF) Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) had previously scouted Boko Haram […]

