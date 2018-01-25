Nigerian Army blows hot, issues final warning to herdsmen, farmers
Brigade Commander, 23rd Amour Brigade Yola, Brig. Gen. Bello Mohammed has declared that the Nigerian Army will no longer condone killings under any guise. He expressed sadness that seven policemen and two soldiers lost their lives within the past two months as a result of Numan sectarian crisis involving herdsmen and farmers. Mohammed, who spoke […]
Nigerian Army blows hot, issues final warning to herdsmen, farmers
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!