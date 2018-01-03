Nigerian Army partners with Innoson Motors on Military Vehicles

The Nigerian Army and Innoson Motors, an indigenous vehicle manufacturing company, are entering a partnership for the manufacture of locally made military equipment and vehicles. In line with the the partnership, the army would acquire 100 variant of utility vehicles from the company to support its operations, especially in the North-East. The Chief of Army […]

The post Nigerian Army partners with Innoson Motors on Military Vehicles appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

