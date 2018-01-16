Nigerian Army Releases 244 Repentant Boko Haram Suspects To Borno State Government

In commemoration of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, the Nigerian Army on Monday handed over 244 Boko Haram suspects, who it said had given up membership of the terrorist group, to the Borno State government.

The suspects were presented at the Military Cemetery in Maiduguri, the venue of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration. Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Rogers Nicholas, said the release of the repentant Boko Haram members was approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai. He added that the suspects had been properly screened ans confirmed to be sincerely repented of allegianc to the terrorist group.

The released suspects were 56 women, 118 adult male, 19 under aged persons and 51 children.

The Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, commended the military for its ongoing de-radicalization efforts in the war against the almost nine year old Boko Haram insurgency.

Governor Shettima took time to speak with some of the insurgents who assured him of their readiness to be absorbed into the society and promised to be law abiding citizens.

