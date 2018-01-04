 Nigerian Army rescues Chibok Girl | Nigeria Today
Nigerian Army rescues Chibok Girl

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Army has announced the rescue of one of the girls abducted from Chibok by terrorist sect Boko Haram in 2014. The army revealed the news on its official Facebook page, where it shared a photo of the girl. The girl, named Salomi Pagu, is in the custody of the troops and is receiving medical attention. […]

