Nigerian Army Rescues One More Chibok Schoolgirl in Borno

The troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued one of the 276 Chibok schoolgirls abducted by the Boko Haram terrorists on April 14, 2014.

According to a statement from the army on Thursday, the girl was identified as Salome Pogu, and was number 86 on the list of abducted Chibok schoolgirls with the military.

Punch reports that Pogu was intercepted by troops while in company of another girl, Jamila Adams, 14, and both girls were now in the military facility in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, and spokesperson, Theatre Command, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, explained that the Chibok schoolgirl was intercepted in the Pulka area on Thursday.

He said, “Troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Pulka area rescued one of the Chibok girls abducted by the Boko Haram terrorists earlier in 2014. So far, preliminary investigations revealed that the young girl identified as Salome Pogu is the same as the Chibok girl published on serial number 86 of the online list of the abducted Chibok girls.

“Currently, the girl, who was intercepted in the company of another young girl, Jamila Adams, about 14 years old with a child, is in the custody of troops and receiving medical attention.”

Of the 276 girls, the government had negotiated for the release of about 104 girls with more than 100 girls still believed to be in captivity.

The #BringBackOurGirls movement in a statement expressed delight over the news, and identified Salome as the daughter of Mallam Pogu Yahi from Kaumutahyahi, a village in Kuburmbula ward of Chibok in the Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

It explained that her parents were staying in Rumirgo village, in nearby Askira/Uba LGA in Borno State.

“She is number 15 on the publicly known list of missing #ChibokGirls, not 86 as the statement by the military said. This brings the number of our missing #ChibokGirls to 112,” the BBOG spokesman, Sesugh Akume, stated.

The group explained that it had yet to ascertain further details about Jamila Adams and her baby.

The BBOG said its monthly march to the Aso Villa for the release of the Chibok girls and others would begin on January 23, 2018.

__________

