Nigerian Army Takes Delivery of Innoson Vehicles

To make good on its promise, the Nigerian Army has started taking delivery of some of the vehicles it has ordered from Innoson Motor Manufacturing Company, a local vehicle manufacturer, which the Army has configured fit for deployment for its counterterrorism Operation Lafiya Dole.

This was disclosed by the director, Army public relations; Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman via a Facebook post.

He also shared pictures of the vehicles already delivered by the Nnewi-based indigenous car manufacturer. The Nigerian Army has partnered with the company for the immediate supply of 100 vehicles, supply of appropriate gears, engines and chassis required for immediate modifications and repairs of armoured fighting vehicles in the northeast theatre of operations. The contract also includes identifying requirements for production of armoured fighting vehicle in Nigerian Army Central Workshop in Kaduna and enhancing capacity of Nigerian army personnel to actively participate on the successful implementation of these joint ventures. Innoson motors had earlier shared photos of the vehicles on social media.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Nigerian Army Takes Delivery of Innoson Vehicles appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

