Nigerian artistes top 2017 African Social Media Power Report
The Nation Newspaper
Nigerian artistes top 2017 African Social Media Power Report
Davido, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage and Don Jazzy have made the list of the top 50 footballers and entertainers on the African Social Media Power Report released on Friday, January 26, 2018. Senegalese rapper Akon and Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah are the …
