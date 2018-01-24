Nigerian Banks Not Structured To Fund SMEs – Chamber
Mr. Adetokunbo Kayode, President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), says the management of the funds for Small, Medium and Enterprises (SMEs) by banks in Nigeria is a weak link in the financing of small businesses. He said this during his inauguration as the 10th President of the Chamber in Abuja on Tuesday. “We […]
