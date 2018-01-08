 Nigerian banks stop ATM cash withdrawal abroad – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Nigerian banks stop ATM cash withdrawal abroad – The Punch

The Punch

Nigerian banks stop ATM cash withdrawal abroad
A number of Deposit Money Banks in the country have barred their customers from using debit and credit cards to withdraw dollars, euros, pounds and other foreign currencies whenever they travel abroad, investigation by our correspondent has revealed

