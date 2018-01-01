Nigerian carriers’ plan to fly into US may ignite competition – The Nation Newspaper
Nigerian carriers' plan to fly into US may ignite competition
The Nation Newspaper
Plans by two carriers, Air Peace and MedView Airlines, to begin flights into the United States next summer could intensify competition on the route hitherto dominated by American carrier – Delta Airlines. The carriers are convinced that they could …
