Nigerian cinematographer, Ademola Ariyo, who shot evergreen movies Osuofia in London and more is dead

Nigerian cinematographer, Ademola Ariyo, who shot evergreen movies like Osuofia in London, Blood money, Igodo, Goje africa and more, has died after battling kidney disease. Big brother Naija Bisola’s baby daddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm who has been sharing photos of him on his hospital bed, soliciting for help on social media for him shared the sad […]

The post Nigerian cinematographer, Ademola Ariyo, who shot evergreen movies Osuofia in London and more is dead appeared first on Timeofgist.

