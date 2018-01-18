Nigerian Court Fines Four Men $33 For Raping Two Underage Girls

A court in President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state of Katsina has fined four men found guilty of abducting and raping two underaged girls $33. The Katsina State Chief Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday found Ahmed Lawal, Abdulmalik Mustapha, Adamu Khalid and Abubakar Lawal guilty of charges of criminal conspiracy, abduction, and adultery. The court presided over […]

The post Nigerian Court Fines Four Men $33 For Raping Two Underage Girls appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

