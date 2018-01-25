Nigerian Doctor In UK, Hadiza Bawa-Garba Blacklisted and Jailed For Negligence and Manslaughter

A doctor responsible for the death of a six year old boy has been struck off by two senior High Court judges today after being convicted of gross negligence manslaughter. The judges allowed an appeal by the General Medical Council – GMC – against a ruling that the doctor should only be suspended and be […]

The post Nigerian Doctor In UK, Hadiza Bawa-Garba Blacklisted and Jailed For Negligence and Manslaughter appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

