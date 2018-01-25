 Nigerian Doctor In UK, Hadiza Bawa-Garba Blacklisted and Jailed For Negligence and Manslaughter | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Doctor In UK, Hadiza Bawa-Garba Blacklisted and Jailed For Negligence and Manslaughter

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Weird News/Gist, World | 0 comments

A doctor responsible for the death of a six year old boy has been struck off by two senior High Court judges today after being convicted of gross negligence manslaughter. The judges allowed an appeal by the General Medical Council – GMC – against a ruling that the doctor should only be suspended and be […]

The post Nigerian Doctor In UK, Hadiza Bawa-Garba Blacklisted and Jailed For Negligence and Manslaughter appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.