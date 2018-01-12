Nigerian economy to retain N20bn annually through local C-Checks on Boeing aircraft – Minister

Sen. Hadi Sirika, Minister of State for Aviation, on Friday said the Nigerian economy would retain over N20 billion annually through local C-Checks on Boeing 737-300, B737-400 and B737-500 aircraft. Sirika said this in Lagos after a successfully conducted Boeing B737-500 C-Check in Nigeria, which was carried out by Aero Contractors’ Aircraft Maintenance Organisation […]

