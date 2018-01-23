Nigerian govt moves to tackle abuse of codeine, tramadol, others
The federal government has stated its intention to work hard towards tackling the current menace of abuse of codeine, tramadol, and other related substances in Nigeria. The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, made this known on Tuesday when he inaugurated a Codeine Control and other Related Matters Working Group, CCRWG, in Abuja. He said […]
