Nigerian Govt Summons US Ambassador Over ‘Shithole’ Remarks

The Federal Government has summoned the United States ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, over the derogatory remarks by President Donald Trump.

Trump had reportedly lambasted immigrants, stating that they were coming from ‘shithole’ countries, a statement that annoyed many concerned nations and generated serious criticisms from the African Union and others. President Trump has since denied using the term “shithole”.

Symington is expected to meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama later today.

More to come…

