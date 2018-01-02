Nigerian lady thanks God after surviving car accident on New Year’s day

A Nigerian lady identified as Juliet Okoye took to Facebook to share photos from a ghastly accident she survived on New Year’s day, and also thanked God. She wrote; “I bless God almighty for helping me survive this fatal accident yesterday evening been 1/1/2018 God you are great I cant thank him enough for this” […]

The post Nigerian lady thanks God after surviving car accident on New Year's day appeared first on Timeofgist.

