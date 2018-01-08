Nigerian Man Gifts His Bride Brand New Car at Their Traditional Wedding In Anambra (Photos)

A young bride has been left elated after her husband gifted her a brand new car on their wedding day. A Nigerian socialite by name, Donclef Treasure popularly known as DONCLEF surprised his wife, Kelechi Juliet after he bought and presented his bride, a brand new car as a gift at their wedding. The event […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

