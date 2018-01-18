Nigerian Man Returns N150Million Wrongfully Credited To Him In Qatar, Presidency Reacts
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has applauded a Nigerian, Mr. Michael Jonathan Asemota Teddy for his sincerity and honesty in returning QR1,502,000 ($441,127.99) about N150 million wrongfully posted into his account in Qatar. Dabiri-Erewa in a statement sent to DAILY POST on Wednesday by his Special […]
The post Nigerian Man Returns N150Million Wrongfully Credited To Him In Qatar, Presidency Reacts appeared first on Timeofgist.
