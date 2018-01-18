 Nigerian Mother Gives Birth Inside Plane Enroute New York | Nigeria Today
Nigerian Mother Gives Birth Inside Plane Enroute New York

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A 41 year Nigerian woman, Toyin Ogundipe has given birth aboard a flight en route New York ,with the help of a doctor identified as Dr. Sij Hemal. The incident is said to have happened on December 17, 2017 when Ogundipe, who resides in both the United Kingdom and Nigeria – went into labor about […]

The post Nigerian Mother Gives Birth Inside Plane Enroute New York appeared first on Timeofgist.

