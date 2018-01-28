 Nigerian Movie producer plans cultural carnival in Scandinavia – News Agency of Nigeria (press release) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Movie producer plans cultural carnival in Scandinavia – News Agency of Nigeria (press release)

Posted on Jan 28, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


News Agency of Nigeria (press release)

Nigerian Movie producer plans cultural carnival in Scandinavia
News Agency of Nigeria (press release)
Stephen King, a Denmark-based Nigerian movie producer and director says a Nigerian Cultural Heritage Carnival will take place in the Scandinavia from May 2 to May 5. Scandinavia and the Nordic region is a historical and geographical region covering

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.