Nigerian Navy effects major shake-up, redeploys 30 Rear Admirals
The Nigerian Navy has announced a major shake up in its various Commands positions with the redeployment of 30 Rear Admirals. A statement signed by the Acting Director of Naval Information, Nigerian Navy Headquarters, Abuja, Captain Suleman Dahun, added that said three new Flag Officers Commanding (FOCs) have been appointed. They new FOCs are Rear […]
Nigerian Navy effects major shake-up, redeploys 30 Rear Admirals
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!