Nigerian parties lack ideology, manifesto – Dogara – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Nigerian parties lack ideology, manifesto – Dogara
Daily Trust
The Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara has said that the nation's political parties, including the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and others are weak, unstable, lacking …
Why House changed capital market structure — Dogara
Nigeria's failure in democracy as a result of Weak institutions – Don
It Is Political Malpractice for Parties to Govern Without a Manifesto- Dogara
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!