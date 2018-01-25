Nigerian Prophet Arrested In Zambia For Drug Trafficking

Zambian authorities have arrested a Nigerian cleric, Pastor Isaac Amata for allegedly trafficking 26.29 kilogram of ephedrine, a medication and stimulant drug, a spokesperson said on Thursday. Isaac Amata, 42, is known for having predicted that President Edgar Lungu will win Zambia’s 2016 general election. According to Premium Times, he was arrested by anti-drug […]

The post Nigerian Prophet Arrested In Zambia For Drug Trafficking appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

