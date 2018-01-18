Nigerian Senate was thrown into a rowdy session on Wednesday as PDP senators prevents members from defecting to APC

The Nigerian senate yesterday witness a rowdy session when Senator Sonni Ogbuoji ( Ebonyi South) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)attempted to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Ogbuoji had stood on order 43 of the Senate rules to announce his official defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

But following series of dragging by the PDP and APC senators, Senator Ogbuoji changed his position when decorum returned to the floor of the senate

“I came under order 43 with the intention that I needed to make some declarations this morning. But my party, the PDP felt I had not consulted with them enough. So, because of the love they had shown to me in the past, I’m stepping down my decision to decamp”, He said,

The senate president, Dr Bukola Saraki, who presided over the plenary accepted his statement.

“In line with our rules, we cannot debate on this. But, Senator Sonni, I’m going to keep the whole day for you, in case you wish to come under order 43 again and perfect your defection,”

