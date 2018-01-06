 Nigerian Singer, 9ice, speaks on expecting a child with 4th baby mama – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Singer, 9ice, speaks on expecting a child with 4th baby mama – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Nigerian Singer, 9ice, speaks on expecting a child with 4th baby mama
Daily Post Nigeria
Nigerian singer and father of 4, Abolore Akande, popularly known as 9ice has reacted to news that another woman is pregnant with his 5th child. According to rumour making its round on social media, a skin care expert identified as Olori Olwayemisi is
'No One Is Pregnant For Me'- Singer 9ice Addresses AllegationInformation Nigeria
“No one is pregnant for me” – 9ice debunks rumors of 5th Child from 4th WomanBellaNaija
I have not impregnated anyone-9ice declaresTheNewsGuru
Modern Ghana (press release) (blog) –Ghafla!
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.