Nigerian Singer Oritsefemi Buys brand new peugeot 307 convertible to celebrate birthday (Photos)

Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi is a year older today and he spoilt himself with a brand new peugeot 307 convertible to celebrate birthday. He took to his instagram page to share pictures of the new whip and wrote; What more can i say Give thanks And on another picture, he wrote; Fresh new bae The […]

The post Nigerian Singer Oritsefemi Buys brand new peugeot 307 convertible to celebrate birthday (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab .

