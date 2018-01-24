 Nigerian Singer Oritsefemi Buys brand new peugeot 307 convertible to celebrate birthday (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Nigerian Singer Oritsefemi Buys brand new peugeot 307 convertible to celebrate birthday (Photos)

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Entertainment

Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi is a year older today and he spoilt himself with a brand new peugeot 307 convertible to celebrate birthday. He took to his instagram page to share pictures of the new whip and wrote;   What more can i say Give thanks And on another picture, he wrote; Fresh new bae The […]

