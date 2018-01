Nigerian Singer Simi’s Sitting Posture Lights Up Social Media (Photos) – Information Nigeria



Information Nigeria Nigerian Singer Simi's Sitting Posture Lights Up Social Media (Photos)

Information Nigeria

Nigerian singer Simi stepped out for an Owambe function looking beautiful in the traditional aso ebi regalia designed with a long slit that showed off the popular vocalist hot legs. Ever since she got herself a professional stylist, Simi has been …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest