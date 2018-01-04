Nigerian Troops Rescue Another Chibok Schoolgirl Abducted By Boko Haram

The Nigerian Army has said that it has rescued one of the female students of Government Secondary School, Chibok, in Borno State, who was abducted by Boko Haram terrorists early in 2014.

The rescued girl was identified as Salomi Pogu.

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Pulka today rescued one of the Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists earlier in 2014. — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) January 4, 2018

So far, preliminary investigations reveal that the young girl identified as Salomi Pagu is the same as the Chibok girl published on serial 86 of the online list of abducted Chibok girls. — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) January 4, 2018

It is understood that Pogu was freed on Thursday, by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, deployed in Pulka, after she was found with another girl and a young child.

A statement from Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director, Public Relations, Theatre Command of Operation Lafiya Dole, read:

“Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Pulka today rescued one of the Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists earlier in 2014.” “So far, preliminary investigations reveal that the young girl identified as Salomi Pagu is the same as the Chibok girl published on serial 86 of the online list of abducted Chibok girls.” “Currently the girl who was intercepted in the company of another young girl, Jamila Adams about 14 years old with a child are in the safe custody of troops and receiving medical attention.”

Of the 276 girls who were originally taken, about 60 escaped soon afterwards. Around 100 are still believed to be in captivity.

Last May, Boko Haram exchanged 82 of the girls after mediation, involving a payment to the insurgents and the release of some of the group’s imprisoned senior members. Before that, 24 had been released or found in 2016.

Another #ChibokGirl, Solomi Pogu, has been rescued by men of the Nigerian army. As usual, some people will be pained about this development. According to @BBOG_Nigeria, she’s number 15 on the list of the girls that were abducted by #BokoHaram God bless our troops #ThankASoldier pic.twitter.com/V3iYTe4MQY — Muhd Ibrahim Abba (@el_bonga) January 4, 2018

Note: The correct spelling of the rescued girl’s name is “Salomi Pogu” and not “Salomi Pagu” after error in initial military statement.

