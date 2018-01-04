Nigerian troops rescue another kidnapped Chibok schoolgirl – Xinhua
|
Vanguard
|
Nigerian troops rescue another kidnapped Chibok schoolgirl
Xinhua
ABUJA, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) — Troops fighting terror group Boko Haram in Nigeria's northeast region have rescued another Chibok schoolgirl kidnapped together with more than 276 others in April 2014, the army said on Thursday. The girl, identified as Salomi …
Nigerian Military Rescues Schoolgirl Abducted by Boko Haram in 2014
Girl kidnapped by Boko Haram in boarding school raid found after four years
BREAKING: Army Troops Rescue Abducted Chibok Girl
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!