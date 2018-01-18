Nigerian workers tackle French employers over restructuring – The Punch
The Punch
Nigerian workers tackle French employers over restructuring
The Punch
Workers of multinational pharmaceutical company, Swiss Pharma Nigeria Limited (Swipha), have protested against what they described as unfair treatment by the management of the company. The workers, who sang solidarity songs as they crowded the company …
