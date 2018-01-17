Nigerians Accept That I’m Doing My Best – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigerians accept, even though grudgingly, that he is doing his best. Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the president made this known to visiting Gambian President, Adama Barrow in a meeting at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday. He said, “We took over from a […]

The post Nigerians Accept That I’m Doing My Best – Buhari appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

