Nigerians, American among deported Cameroonian separatists
No fewer than two of the 47 Cameroonian Separatist campaigners deported to Cameroon by the Nigerian authorities last Friday, are Nigerian citizens by naturalisation. And one of them, Professor Awasum Augustine, a lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, is an American citizen. The naturalised Nigerians are Dr.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!