 Nigerians, American  among deported Cameroonian separatists | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerians, American  among deported Cameroonian separatists

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

No fewer than two of the 47 Cameroonian Separatist campaigners deported to Cameroon by the Nigerian authorities last Friday, are Nigerian citizens by naturalisation. And one of them, Professor Awasum Augustine, a lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, is an American citizen. The naturalised Nigerians are Dr.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.