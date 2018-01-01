Nigerians are tired of your failed New Year promises – PDP tells APC, FG

NATIONAL leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has advised the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to issue any New Year message to Nigerians since they have not fulfilled any of the promises contained in their previous messages since assumption of office. The party said Nigerians have become overstretched by the […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

