Nigerians deserve a chance to live a better life – Saraki

Senate President, Bukola Saraki says Nigerians deserves a chance to live a better life.

In his new year message made available to newsmen by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, the Senate President said the senate under his leadership will not spare efforts in passing more laws that will serve as catalyst for the economic stability and growth of Nigeria.

“All of us deserve a chance to live a better life. This is why the Senate and indeed the 8th National Assembly will continue to collaborate with the executive to ensure that all the policies and programmes of the current administration targeted at making life more meaningful for the people are realised.

“The National Assembly will not spare efforts in passing more laws that will serve as catalyst for our economic stability and growth. Laws that will help make our businesses thrive. Laws that will enhance the creation of jobs and put more money in the pockets of our people.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

